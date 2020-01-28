advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer would of course not act lightly, no matter how daunting the number of match balls – his opponent collected seven! – No matter how painful his 38 year old legs are, no matter how slow his serve is, no matter how bad his basic strokes are.

Federer still plays out of love for these stages and circumstances. Longing for more trophies. Until his very last breath, Federer fought again and again against a ten year younger American named Tennys Sandgren in 100th place and celebrated a remarkable comeback for the 15th time to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Despite all the signs that he wasn’t quite himself most of the time, Federer beat the biceps-covering, hard-hitting, court-covering Sandgren with 6: 3, 2: 6, 2: 6, 7: 6 (8). 6-3 on Tuesday in a tough quarterfinal that seemed long before it was really over.

“As the match went on, I felt better and the pressure dropped,” said 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer afterwards, mentioning that his groin muscles were bothering him. “I didn’t deserve this, but I’m standing here and I’m obviously very, very happy.”

He next meets defending champion Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic No. 32.Djokovic made the quarter-finals Tuesday night with a 9-0 draw against Raonic, whose best grand slam performance came second at Wimbledon four years ago.

Federer against Sandgren was dramatic.

Federer was involved in an argument with the umpire about cursing. Left the place for a medical break early in the third set, then was later visited by a trainer for a right leg massage.

Most of all, he got into an argument with Sandgren, a 28-year-old from Tennessee who has never been a major semi-finalist and has been trying to become the lowest ranked man in the last four of the Australian Open since Patrick McEnroe – John’s youngest Brother – was No. 114 in 1991.

Oh, how close Sandgren came to the monumental shock. Imagine the suffering of someone who has worked on tours with lower levels of difficulty for years and was thrilled to tackle this stage against Federer.

After completing the second and third sets, when Federer’s serves dropped from an average of 112 to 105 mph and his casual mistakes were 30, Sandgren led the fourth set 5-4. With Federer’s serve, Sandgren had three options to end things and achieve a career-defining victory. The first time Sandgren threw a backhand into the net. The second he pushed a forehand wide. On the third, another forehand found the net.

They went on to a tiebreaker, which included the bizarre sight of a ball kid hitting Sandgren’s right calf during the 3-all change. Apparently didn’t bother the guy because he grabbed the next three points to secure a single point from victory.

But Sandgren couldn’t close the deal at 6-3 … or 6-4 … or 6-5 … or 7-6.

“I have to be lucky sometimes, I’ll tell you that,” said Federer. “Because you are not under control in these seven game points.”

At Federer’s second chance to grab this set and force a fifth, Sandgren struck a ball that landed near the baseline. Federer thought it might be over – he turned to look for a line judge for a call that never came – but hardly pushed it back defensively and Sandgren’s overhead smash took a long time.

Federer waved his right index finger up – the universal symbol for “I am number 1!” – and was on the right track. He ended the win with a service winner at 119 mph, just over an hour after the first loss.

Federer has won six Australian Open and never lost to anyone under 54. But Sandgren, whose career tour record is less than 0.500, played excellently – he scored edges of 27-5 in Assen, 73-44 in overall winners – with the exception of the seven most important points.

He won every point he needed – more than Federer, even 161 to 160 – except for the small matter of winning the last one.

Except for the first and fifth movements, Federer’s footwork was hardly perfect, the lower body thrust that he usually puts on the forehead and that he does not use.

At the US Open last September, it was Federer’s upper back and neck that bothered him in a five-time quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov, who was 78th at the time.

In this tournament, the number 3 Federer had no better place than Filip Krajinovic, number 41, whom he defeated in the second round. Federer was marginalized in the third round by John Millman (# 47), two points after the defeat, before coming back and calling for a fifth-set tiebreaker. And in the fourth round, Federer dropped the opening set to 67th place for Marton Fucsovics.

The quarter-finals of the last two men will take place on Wednesday: Rafael Nadal No. 1 against Dominic Thiem No. 5 and Alexander Zverev No. 7 against Stan Wawrinka No. 15.

On Tuesday, a women’s semi-final was on the agenda, in which Ash Barty will be the first Australian individual champion since the 1970s to compete against the 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin (No. 14) in every major tournament.

The quarter-finals on Wednesday are Simona Halep No. 4 against Anett Kontaveit No. 28 and Garbiñe Muguruza against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova No. 30.

Barty pulled out a tough first set and then moved away in the second of 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory over No. 7 Petra Kvitova, the swinging left who has won Wimbledon twice and was a runner last year. in Australia.

Barty is the first female semi-finalist in the host country since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Kenin defeated Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-4 and 6-4 in the first Grand Slam quarter-finals.

“Playing with more confidence, of course,” said Kenin, who was born in Russia and moved to Florida as a baby. “I really feel like I’m good at it.”

She has not yet faced a seeded player, but is now making a big leap in quality for her opponent.

Barty won the French Open for her first big trophy last year and defeated Kenin in the fourth round. That was Kenin’s best performance in any slam so far. She beat Coco Gauff here in the fourth round.

“She has an incredible run,” said Barty. “She has really developed her game over the past 12 to 18 months.”

