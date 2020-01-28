advertisement

Roger Federer joked that he would be more careful in which language he swears after being warned of an audible obscenity in Tuesday’s exciting quarter-final victory at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Federer vowed loudly in the “third set” in a “mixture” of languages ​​before he dropped out of two sets – saving seven match balls – and defeated Tennys Sandgren’s 100th place.

The six-time master Federer, who speaks English, German and French, as well as some Italians, Spaniards, Swedes and Africans, was overheard by a line judge and reported to the referee.

“It was a mix (of languages),” said Federer. “She speaks clearly mixed. Didn’t know that. Next time I have to check people out. “

It was a rare attack from the normally unshakable Swiss who said he was frustrated with a groin injury that restricted his movement and required a medical break shortly thereafter.

The 38-year-old, who was recovering from Sandgren 6: 3, 2: 6, 2: 6, 7: 6 (10: 8) and 6: 3 in the 46th Grand Slam semi-final, said that Warning be tough.

“To be honest, I think it’s normal to get frustrated at some point during the game,” said Federer. “I found it a bit difficult.

“It’s not that I’m known for throwing words and whatever around. It’s not like the whole stadium heard it.

“But no problem, I accept it.”

