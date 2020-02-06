advertisement

Roger Federer shakes his head and is a little embarrassed when asked why he has never played a tennis match in South Africa before.

After all, his mother was born there.

“I don’t know why it took me so long to be honest,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion. “I said:” It is not possible that I have been on tour for 20 years, I have become the player I was and I have never played in South Africa. It’s just not okay. “In that case, I couldn’t live with myself.”

Federer, a 38-year-old Swiss, plans to finally close this gap in his fairly full resume on Friday when he and his long-time rival Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition game in Cape Town.

media_cameraCape Town Stadium has been converted for tennis.

“You know how it is. Life on tour is sometimes what it is. I couldn’t be more excited than it actually is. I hope I can play really well. I think so, but we’ll see” said Federer after a semi-final loss at the Australian Open, where his movement was hampered by a painful groin muscle.

“It’s also exciting, of course, that Rafa is ready to say the least. I know that my parents are very happy and also very proud. I am sure that it will be very special for me on many levels to play there. “

The hope is to generate more than $ 1 million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six African countries and Switzerland. The managing director, Janine Haendel, said the foundation has already reached more than a million children in its history.

“It will be an emotional moment for him,” said Haendel of the event in South Africa, in which Bill Gates (together with Federer) and Trevor Noah (together with Nadal) will also take part in a double competition. “For him it’s really a dream. It’s been a project for quite some time.”

It is not just about collecting or making money, Federer said. He wanted to make sure the event was open to viewers, so there were 10,000 tickets available for about $ 11 each. The goal is to have 50,000 participants, which is the largest number of spectators in a tennis match.

This goes hand in hand with part of Federer’s interest in polishing his legacy – and that of the game he is playing.

“Remind people,” he said, “that tennis is a great sport.” He tries this in various ways, for example by appearing at the Oscars or the Met Gala or by participating in exhibition games all over the world. “Maybe you’re spreading the word, the gospel, a little,” said Federer. “Go to places where I don’t normally have a chance to play and maybe bring tennis where there may not be as much to see.”

Originally released as an incredible scene for the historic Roger Rafa match

