DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Roger Federer asks questions whether Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic – or both? – will surpass his men’s record in most Grand Slam individual titles.

This is because he is sure that it will happen. And he agrees to that. Federer emphasizes that it would be okay to finish in third place.

“I think as things go, Rafa and Novak will obviously win more,” Federer said matter-of-factly in an interview with The Associated Press in the city, which he used as a pre-season training base. And the season (2019) shows again that there is more to do for them. “

He didn’t say this with a wistful sigh or a disappointed look at the floor or a trace of regret. That’s how he sees things at the moment. Federer tops the list with 20 majors, followed by Nadal with 19 and Djokovic with 16.

At the end of this tournament, Nadal was able to pull with Federer for the first time. Whether it really matters who wins or not, everyone will pay attention to how it slides.

Including Federer, who, a decade ago, exceeded Pete Sampras’ old standard of 14.

Do not confuse an honest outlook with disinterest.

“I think you are interested to a certain extent just because it is normal,” said Federer, then mentioned how much it meant that Sampras was in the center court and stood for No. 15.

“I looked up at him so much that I sometimes felt uncomfortable breaking his records. I never wanted to do that. It was just like that. But of course I knew it was a big moment in our sport. And I think those are the moments you will remember, ”said Federer. “Well, in the end I think if someone else would overtake you it’s okay because that’s what sport is about. It’s a lot about numbers. It’s a lot about records. But I had my moment and I always said that anything that comes after 15 is a bonus anyway. And especially after the knee injury (2016) everything that came after that was a bonus. I would have taken one more slam and three more – and three great ones. “

Nadal, currently number 1 in the ATP ranking, and Djokovic, number 2 ahead of Federer, each took two important trophies home last season.

Djokovic won the Australian Open (defeating Nadal in the final) and Wimbledon (defeating Federer in the final after saving two championship points).

Nadal won at Roland Garros (against Federer in the semi-finals) and the US Open (against neither of the other two).

“I always say the same thing: I’d like to be the one who wins more,” said Nadal, “but I don’t think (about it) and I won’t practice every day … for that.”

After his seventh championship in Australia a year ago, Djokovic said: “I definitely want to focus on further improving my game and maintaining the overall well-being that I have – mentally, physically and emotionally – so that I can do it. Apply at such a high level in the coming years and try to approach Rogers’ record. “

Federer’s latest Grand Slam triumph arrived at Melbourne Park in 2018.

He is 38, an age when nobody has won a slam title in the professional era. he doesn’t feel compelled to stop as soon as possible. Nevertheless, the time is certainly on the side of Nadal (33) and Djokovic (32).

“I honestly think it will be quite exciting to see how long they can take. How much more can they win? They could still have some incredible years ahead of them. That is my assumption,” said Federer. “It is undoubtedly one golden time for tennis. “

Of course, it is also of particular interest when a new face will emerge from the crowd of 20-year-olds who have climbed the rankings. There has been no male first champion with a major since 2014.

Ask Federer to name them, and he offers several and calls them “the whole group of men”.

Among them he said: Felix Auger-Aliassime. Denis Shapovalov. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who annoyed Federer at the Australian Open last year. Alexander Zverev. Daniil Medvedev. Karen Khachanov.

“It’s an elite group of 10 now, which is very nice. We didn’t just find one or two of them pretty good,” said Federer. “I think it has changed a bit in the past 18 months. It’s really, really hard to predict who will win. ”

However, here’s something Federer is certain of: someday someone will come over and collect majors like no one else has until he, Nadal and Djokovic have rewritten the record book.

“It will inevitably happen,” said Federer, shaking his head. “And it will be almost not that difficult anymore, maybe later for some reason I feel like the players will have seen what we did.” And they haven’t seen a single person doing it every 30 years. They saw three boys do it right after “Pistol” (Sampras) in no time. So I think players will believe more. I think in some ways the surfaces may also allow you to survive more years of rule, like Novak, Rafa and I, when you’re in a hot phase, we’re all done. “

Impossible to know who. Or when.

After all, Federer never saw the extent of his own success – or that of his rivals.

“I didn’t predict that I would have so many majors. I was hoping to have one at the start of my career, to be honest. When I played Novak, I thought,” Yes, he’s good. He could win a major. “You know? “Rafa, he’ll probably win the French.” Maybe once. Or a couple of times. “But you don’t go there 12 times. Or, as you know, strips where I haven’t lost any games on hard or clay for nine months. It’s just things that build up at some point,” he said say, but there is a … group of people I see now who are likely to win at least four or five majors – which of course can lead to 15 or more. “

