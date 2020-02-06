advertisement

Roger Federer said only Rafael Nadal could make Sunday’s exhibition “really special” for visitors to Cape Town.

In the sixth edition of the Match for Africa series, which is organized by the 20-time Grand Slam Winner Foundation, the Swiss Federer competes against his most famous rival.

Federer will team up with Microsoft owner Bill Gates to meet with South African-born Nadal and Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah before the two tennis greats meet in a single match.

Federer had only one opponent in mind when he planned to host the event in Cape Town.

“I’ve been thinking about this idea for a few years now, always asking myself: where, with whom, how big, how small should it be?” Federer told a press conference.

“The initial idea was that we just do one, so I played here and people saw me, my family that I still have here saw me.

“As the idea grew and ended, we tried to get bigger and bigger and bigger. At a time when I realized that something very special could happen, it was only Rafa who really did this event for me could do something special for them. ” People here.

“I have the connection to Rafa and if someone could possibly bring him to South Africa it is me. I asked him and he immediately said yes.

“We have been arguing about a date for the past two years, so I finally got one out. He wanted to do it earlier. We were both ready, but it was just too busy with our appointments. I couldn’t be more excited if Rafa will arrive tomorrow morning. “

