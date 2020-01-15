advertisement

Since last August, when the fires broke out in large parts of Australia, the images depicting the increasing tragedy and devastation have been almost overwhelming. Striking shots of lonely kangaroos escaping from the walls of flame have been reflected in many of our heads and strongly remind us of the extent of the damage caused. The worn faces of the firefighters also symbolize the recovery phase – and the tribute they mean to those involved.

This week, this growing list will be expanded with another significant and alarming picture.

Slovenian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic was brought to her knees in the qualifying rounds for the Australian Open next week. Not because of the joy of winning or even because of desperation to lose, but because the smoky air collapsed in the 28-year-old’s fits of cough. Jakupovic would eventually be forced to withdraw from the game, which would ruin their hopes of qualifying for the peloton.

Jakupovic’s coughing and choking on the dishes of the prestigious Melbourne Park in Victoria is a reminder that the fires are not going anywhere. And with the terrible prospect that the situation will continue for the foreseeable future, more and more well-known names have thrown themselves behind the thing.

Today, Roger Federer and other sports legends, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams, will join a charity to raise funds for the charity.

The UNIQLO ambassador spoke to GQ before the event and said the decision to participate was straightforward.

“Because it’s important. It’s that simple,” said the 38-year-old. “It would be strange for me to come here for over 20 years and do nothing about it. I’m interested in this country – the people here have me almost adopted as her own son. ”

After Federer fans received criticism from climate activists for his relationship with the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, they were delighted with the proactive approach of the tennis professional to supporting the relief effort.

While the event, known as the AO Rally for Relief, will make a valuable financial contribution to the bushfires, Federer was keen to underline its importance to demonstrate the value of the unit at a time like this.

“I think it’s nice that the tennis community is coming together,” he said to GQ. “If every player makes a small contribution, there are so many ways we can help. I just think it’s important that players know that it’s great when everyone can do something.

“It doesn’t always have to be a $ 100,000 or $ 1 million donation, it can be a little thing, and it brings us closer together as a tennis community.”

If there is hope to come from the bushfire tragedy, it is. Despite the grumpy excuses of our politicians and the unwillingness of some to accept the reality of climate change, which is likely to underpin the fires, the way the Australian public has thrown itself behind the relief efforts provides inspiration for our ability to do so Find common ground in times of crisis.

As Federer notes, our collective power will increase immeasurably if we all assume our individual responsibility and – in whatever function – offer support. The way we can do this varies greatly from person to person. However, a good place to start is to coordinate with your wallet and invest in companies that put sustainability at the center of their actions.

The two and a half hour event will take place today at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Tickets for $ 54 will be used to donate all proceeds to the relief effort. Federer’s sponsors UNIQLO also donate $ 300,000.

The Australian Open will start on Monday.

