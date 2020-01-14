advertisement

Few athletes in sports history have been able to maintain respect, influence and prestige for the class that Roger Federer enjoys. It certainly helps that he is probably the most dominant player of his generation in a very individualistic sport, but he has demonstrated an almost unprecedented ability to underpin this with an impeccable track record of style and grace on the court.

During this time, he showed an even greater ability to convert that influence and respect into money, as he has been one of the most recognizable faces of brands like Nike, Rolex and (cough) Credit Suisse for decades. And now that Federer has earned more than $ 900 million in his career, 2020 should be the year the Fed Express is named the first billionaire in tennis.

The second half of Federer’s nearly two decades of career was by far the most lucrative. Since 2010 he has consistently been one of the highest paid athletes in the world. For the past 10 years, Forbes has reported a total profit of $ 640 million, with more coming from a $ 300 million 10-year deal in mid-last year, he signed a contract with apparel supplier Uniqlo.

Assuming that nothing goes catastrophically wrong for the tennis player, the amount he will earn this year from his remaining endorsements should be more than enough to put his total income in the ten numbers. Only $ 130 million of this is prize money, which speaks for its almost universal marketability.

Federer owes its financial success to its relative reluctance to choose sponsors and investment opportunities. As is well known, he waited a long time to sign the advertising contracts he signed, and later said: “I think it’s great that I kept a bit of white canvas to work with the best brands in the world.”

Tennis legend @ rogerfederers financial advice for athletes? Be conservative. “I dream big, but we’re going to be on the safe side,” he says. pic.twitter.com/5P9nV4PG2E

– CNBC (@CNBC) November 25, 2019

He was also extremely economical in investing his income, with his entrepreneurial stake in the Swiss running shoe company on the most significant investment he made. You’ll find more about it here.

Read the full list of the highest paid athletes of the decade and everything you need to know about the Bushfire Appeal Tennis exhibition where Federer will be playing.

advertisement

advertisement