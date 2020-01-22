advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer, who has made the third round of the Australian Open every year since his tournament debut in 2000, prevailed against Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in the second round.

The 20-time major champion won the title six times in Australia and showed why he won against the 41st Krajinovic in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

“I feel very relaxed on the pitch,” said 38-year-old Federer. “I’m happy. I’m still going and of course I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Krajinovic’s first-round game was delayed due to heavy rain on the first day of the tournament and he had to prevail against Quentin Halys. Federer prevailed on Monday with a 1:21 win over Steve Johnson.

“It wasn’t 100% fair that he played three and a half hours yesterday and I played zero,” said Federer. “Yes, I’m a little sorry … but you have to take advantage of it, I think.”

Federer will next compete against Australian John Millman, who defeated him at the 2018 US Open.

