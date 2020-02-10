advertisement

Two years after winning “Blade Runner 2049”, Deakins is back in first place with “1917”.

Roger Deakins was awarded the Oscar for Best Camera because with his virtuoso work “1917” by Sam Mendes he shot the drama from the First World War that looks like a single continuous shot (similar to “Birdman” by Alejandro González Iñárritu ) In 2015 his cameraman Emmanuel Lubezki won the Oscar. Deakin’s “1917” victory is the cinematographer’s second Oscar win in two years after his award for Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049”. Deakins, one of the best-known cameramen of his generation, has been waiting for his first Oscar for decades. The DP was awarded 14 Oscar nominations in 23 years and always lost until the “Blade Runner 2049” at the 2018 ceremony. Now Deakins has won two Oscars in two years.

Before winning for the first time with “Blade Runner 2049”, Deakins was nominated for the following titles: “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Fargo”, “Kundun”, “O brother, where are you?”, “The Man Who Wasn’t There, “” No country for old men, “” Coward Robert Ford’s murder of Jesse James, “” The Reader, “” True Grit, “” Skyfall, “” Prisoners, “” Unbroken. ” , “And” Sicario. “Several of these films are directed by Villeneuve and the Coen Brothers.

advertisement

connected

connected

For “1917”, Deakins worked closely with Mendes and cutter Lee Smith to ensure that the film moved as if it were a continuous shot. The team decided to take photos under a cloudy sky to ensure continuity. However, that meant waiting for hours for the sun to disappear and only having a limited amount of time when the natural light was perfect. The cast and crew kept rehearsing so that when the natural light was right they could shoot the scenes without errors. While “1917” is presented as a shot, it’s actually a series of several one-take shots in different lengths that are seamlessly cut together. Last year, Mendes spoke to IndieWire about why Deakins is an integral part of the project.

“(” 1917 “) has the movement of feet, breathing and steps, sometimes a soft hand feeling, very subtle, and sometimes the frame is very calm and composed so that it never felt dry and bloodless, we never wanted it to feel that it is mechanically controlled, and I think one of the things that I’m most excited about is that Roger found a way that we both liked and still have control over what is remarkable ” Mendes said to IndieWire. “To a large extent, this is the special mix of the systems selected by Roger and the fact that he himself operated them remotely.”

Deakins chose the Alexa Mini LF camera to film “1917” because he wanted a large format picture but needed a lighter camera so he had the flexibility to move around the production room as freely as possible to get that Maintain one-shot perspective. ARRI has accelerated through the development of the Alexa Mini LF camera so that Deakins was able to shoot “1917”.

Deakins told IndieWire about the film: “When Sam and I first talked about it, we said we weren’t going to think about why we were doing it, but how we were doing it.” What should the audience see? The trick was that it felt like it was a camera move. Only then did we consider how we could turn it and what techniques we could use. We cut them down to four different rigs, each with a specific use for a specific section of the film. We used a steadicam, the Trinity (the three-axle hybrid stabilizer), a cable (remotely controlled from a vehicle) or a hand with a stabilized camera. “

While the production of “1917” was a monumental undertaking, Deakins told IndieWire that it was never an exciting drive to film. “I love my job,” said the cameraman, “but it was great to be able to do this for so long and to fix everything. Because you can’t say, “It all works, now stop … I’ll come back to it.” You have to go through it all the way, so that’s a lot of pressure for everyone. “

“1917” was one of two films Deakins made in 2019, the other was John Crowley’s adaptation of “The Goldfinch”. Deakins has not yet announced any follow-up projects. The film marks the recent collaboration between Mendes and Deakins after “Jarhead”, “Revolutionary Road” and the James Bond adventure “Skyfall”. Before winning the Oscar, Deakins received the “Best Cinematography” award at the Critic’s Choice Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards and the American Society of Cinematographers.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement