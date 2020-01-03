advertisement

Roger Deakins (“1917”) competes against the cinematographers Phedon Papamichael (“Ford against Ferrari”), Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”), Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Lawrence Sher (“Joker”) ”) At the 34th annual ASC Awards. They will take place on January 25th at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood & Highland.

The first-time nominees Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”), Natasha Braier (“Honey Boy”) and Jasper Wolf (“Monos”) also applied for the Indie Spotlight Award.

There were no surprises among the five nominated theaters, all of which are Best Picture Oscar nominees. Deakins, who finally received his first Oscar after 14 nominations with “Blade Runner 2049”, is again the front runner with the brave one-shot success of Sam Mendes’ World War II thriller “1917”. He is a four-time ASC winner (“Salvation of the Shawshanks”, “The Man Who Wasn’t There”, “Skyfall”, “Blade Runner 2049”) and this is his 16th nomination.

The three-time Oscar winner Richardson (“Hugo”, “The Aviator”, “JFK”) was nominated for the eleventh time, while Papamichael and Prieto were each awarded three times by the ASC. For Sher, this is his first nomination.

Deakins made his debut with the new Alexa Mini LF from ARRI on “1917”, the lightweight large format camera in combination with a 40 mm signature prime lens. This allowed for higher resolution and shallow depth of field in line with the look of World War I photography. Richardson shot Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood on a Kodak 35mm film, but with a color saturation beyond 1969.

Meanwhile, Papamichael filmed James Gray’s Le Mans racing biography with the new ARRI Alexa LF in a very classic way, which corresponded to the time of 1966. Prieto used a hybrid approach to shoot Martin Scorsese’s mob epic. With the Arricam ST and LT he made Kodak 35 mm films (Kodachrome for the 50s and Ektachrome for the 60s) and with the digital Red Helium the innovative VFX aging from Industrial Light & Magic. And Sher filmed Todd Phillips’ “Joker” origin story on the large-format ARRI 65 to convey the late 70s with the most beautiful close-ups for Joaquin Phoenix’s brave appearance.

Release date

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917”

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

