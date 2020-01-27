advertisement

The president of Valencia CF is reportedly in Barcelona to negotiate the transfer of Rodrigo to the Catalan club, according to a report. The Valencian daily Superdeporte says Anil Murthy is ready to make a deal in Barcelona, ​​though so far, all cheers have been rejected.

Barcelona reportedly proposed involving Moussa Wagué and Abel Ruiz in a deal for Rodrigo. They were also said to have offered a loan agreement in which there was no compulsory purchase option for the striker, but a fine would be incurred if the player returned at the end of the loan. In both cases, it is said that Valencia turned Barça down. But it seemed not to be an obvious one, because negotiations seem to be heating up.

Both of these scenarios were meant to ease the financial burden of buying Rodrigo, but Valencia are not interested in it. They reportedly want a guarantee that they are getting the full 60 million they believe is worth it.

Barça want another attack after a long-term injury to Luis Suárez.

