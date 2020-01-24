advertisement

Barcelona’s boss Quique Setien says he likes “all good players” in the middle of a move for Valencia striker Rodrigo.

The LaLiga leader is on the market for a new striker after Luis Suarez was excluded from most of the campaign after knee surgery.

Since Suarez took a close look on January 11, Barca has been associated with numerous players, including Chimy Avila, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Timo Werner.

Rodrigo is another rumored goal, and Setien was thrilled by the Spanish international, who has suffered his own knee injury in the past few weeks.

Setien, who was specifically asked about Rodrigo at his press conference prior to the league conflict with Valencia in Mestalla, said: “I like all good players.

“He is an exceptional football player and could cause us problems tomorrow – he is a key player for their team.

“I would have preferred if he hadn’t played, but we know there will be another player if he isn’t there. Valencia have a great squad with or without Rodrigo.”

Setien was named Ernesto Valverde’s successor last week and won his first two games, including a 2-1 Copa del Rey win over Ibiza in the middle of the week.

Barca got a real scare from the minnow. Antoine Griezmann had to score at the last minute to score a comeback win and a round of 16 against Leganes.

And after Setien dominated possession in the wins against Granada and Ibiza, he admitted that it wouldn’t have counted if his team hadn’t won.

“I had a big shock in Ibiza,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, that’s for sure. We have to emphasize a lot that is very important to us. In theory, it shouldn’t take long.

“But in general I already know that a lot of people only care about the results. They just want to win, not how we play. That’s the way it is in football today, and that’s fine for me.”

“I believe that the way you play should also be valued, how you win or how you lose. That seems to be the right way to look at things, although I can understand that some people just care take care of the results. “

Barca are tied with Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga before going to Valencia, who are seventh in the table after a 4-1 loss at Real Mallorca.

However, Setien is concerned about Albert Celades’ response and adds: “If a team like Valencia loses their previous game, the desire to break this series is a motivation. As I keep saying, I always expect the best version of ours rivals.

“Valencia is undoubtedly a great team with very good football players. They will make it difficult for us and it will be a really great game.”

“Our ability to harm them could be greater because they are an attackable team. They will certainly try so that we can get the most out of these fields. We will probably have more fields than in the last two games.”

