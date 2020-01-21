advertisement

FC Barcelona are ready to share with one player now or in the summer to take on Valencia striker Rodrigo, according to Diario SPORT. However, an agreement has not yet been secured with Valencia able to dictate terms. If the deal fails, AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder is a possibility.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) have been mentioned as possible options for the Barcelona striker, but the two deals are now considered essentially impossible, according to the report.

Krzysztof Piątek (AC Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), and Victor Osimhen (Lille) have also been rumored, but the search seems the attackers has narrowed.

Furthermore, Pedro (Chelsea) and Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) were announced for a return to Barcelona, ​​but both appear to have left, at least for the time being. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona want a clean striker to replace the injured Luis Suárez, not wings such as the two.

