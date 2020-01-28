advertisement

Valencia coach Albert Celades has “openly” negotiated for Rodrigo Moreno’s move to Barcelona.

Rodrigo returned on Saturday after an injury when Valencia defeated Barca 2-0 in Mestalla and Quique Setien suffered his first loss after replacing Ernesto Valverde.

While the Spanish international missed training on Monday to take control in Barcelona, ​​a move to reigning La Liga champion seems in sight for the native Brazilian.

advertisement

RELATED Inter Milan Signs Eriksen From Tottenham

“Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that’s why Barcelona wants him,” Celades said at a media conference ahead of Valencia’s Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa.

“The negotiations are open and we will not hide.

“Rodrigo and I talked. I can’t make a private conversation public.”

The arrival of Rodrigo would give Barca cover for Luis Suarez, who is expected to be out of action for four months due to a knee injury.

Barcelona are three points behind leaders Real Madrid after losing to Valencia. The Setien men welcome Leganes to the Copa del Rey on Thursday before welcoming Levante to the league at Camp Nou on Sunday.

advertisement