Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was relieved by the injury that forced Jamie Vardy to limp out of West West’s clash on Wednesday.

Premier League top scorer Vardy held out 43 minutes after Leicester’s 4-1 win at King Power Stadium before painfully leaving the pitch.

However, fears that his thigh muscle problem may have been resolved have been resolved by Manager Rodgers, and Vardy may return soon.

“He only felt a stab in the chest, so we have to wait for the next day,” said Rodgers in his post-game press conference.

“Thank God, he said, his hamstring was fine, he just felt the pain on his glutes, so we’ll judge that in the next few days.”

Vardy scored 17 goals for Leicester in the English top league this season, finishing third, three points behind second-placed champions Manchester City.

The next game in Leicester is the fourth round of the FA Cup in Brentford on Saturday.

It faces Aston Villa in the return leg of its EFL Cup semi-final next Tuesday before returning to the Premier League on February 1 when Chelsea visit King Power Stadium.

