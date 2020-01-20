advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California. – These playoff defeats when he’s so close to Aaron Rodgers at this later stage in his career.

“It’s a little rough at the moment. It definitely hurts that I have a little more to say than at the beginning of your career just because you realize how difficult it is to get to this place,” said the seasoned quarterback from Green Bay after another season missed the Super Bowl. “… Then you realize that I’m not as many years ahead of me as I was, so it’s a little more disappointing.”

advertisement

A sack and a fumble in one series, a clogged snapshot he couldn’t handle in the next series, then an interception that finally grounded Green Bay.

At half time.

Rodger’s recent failure in the NFC championship game kept him out of the Super Bowl again, and the Packers season only ended briefly with another unforgettable playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers (37:20) on Sunday.

Rodgers has not left the conference title game behind since his only Super Bowl trip – and his triumph – after the 2010 season. His disappointment was evident on the sidelines, where Rodgers stood with stone-faced hands on his hips.

Sure, Rodgers made his first eight passes, but the Packers (14-4) found no offensive rhythm and had no answers for Jimmy Garoppolo or the dynamic rewind of Raheem Mostert on the other side of the ball.

Rodgers returned vainly to the Bay Area, where he starred for the University of California at Berkeley, and chatted far less these days that the 49ers passed him on to Alex Smith as number 1 in the 2005 NFL draft. The 36-year-old Rodgers, born in the city of Chico in Northern California, finally started the second half with a goal when he connected to Aaron Jones via a 9-yard touchdown pass. Jones ran for a 1-yard score early in the fourth.

“It was too big a hole to climb out of,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers landed 31 out of 39 for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 97.2 passer rating while dropping his third consecutive conference title game over a six-year period. He also lost in the NFC championship after 2014 and 16. His highlight on Sunday was Davante Adams, 34-13 yards behind, who set up Jace Sternberger’s 8-yard TD reception.

This gave Rodgers 40 career playoff touchdown passes and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers’ night ended with an interception by Richard Sherman on 5

The wild and wild cheeseheads couldn’t even help his request in a surprisingly red-clad sell-off, as Green Bay fans usually travel well. Last week in Wisconsin, they saw him play one of his best games of the season to defeat the Seahawks.

Rodgers appreciates this season because the Packers have proven wrong those people who never thought they would win their NFC North Division, let alone get that far.

And something else that he loved about these tight-knit, packers led by players: “This will always be something special because it was fun again.”

Rodgers went 8 out of 8 to start for 66 yards, but the Packers were forced to hit their first two possessions. Rodgers fingered the next time K’Waun Williams pocketed a 15-yard loss and Stumbled Green Bay again – the first three offensive streak was just 18 yards offensive. The Packers followed 27-0 at half time and only won 93 meters.

Rodgers was released on his second third attempt at remodeling the game for a loss of 13 meters. Nick Bosa came from the right again in the quarterback.

In the postseason, Rodgers has a tough history on the San Francisco home field.

Above all, he was the reigning NFL MVP when Colin Kaepernick thoroughly outperformed him in the NFC division round in January 2013. Post-season newcomer Kaepernick delivered a quarterback playoff record of 181 meters and two touchdowns with which he returned the Niners to the conference championship a 45-31 victory over Green Bay.

Rodgers was never in sync that night at Candlestick Park, finishing 26 out of 39 for 257 yards with two touchdowns. He also lost the next season at Lambeau Field 23:20 against San Francisco.

Rodgers remains optimistic that the packers will return to a Super Bowl. He believes in leading Green Bay from top to bottom.

“The window is open,” he said, “and I think we’ll soon be on the right side of one of those windows.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement