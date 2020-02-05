advertisement

The daily breakdown of the file was also revealed.

11 new acts have been announced for Longitude 2020, including Meek Mill, Roddy Rich and Doja Cat.

The new acts appear with Kendrick Lamar, A $ AP ROCKY, AJ Tracey and Young Thug in the cast of the event.

The full list of new additions is as follows: Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Clairo, Polo G, Girls in Red, Rico Nasty, Tylah Yaweh, Joy Crookes and Baby Rose.

The daily breakdown for the Marlay Park Festival can be seen here:

Friday July 3rd

Kendrick Lamar

Mabel

Aitch

Earth gear

Jay1

Tyla Yaweh

Baby rose

Saturday July 4th

Tyler, the creator

AJ Tracey

Rex Orange County

Meek Mill

Playboi Carti

Lil Tecca

Pop smoke

Polo G

Sunday July 5th

A $ AP Rocky

Young thug

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Charli XCX

Doja Cat

Clairo

Girl in red

Rico evil

Joy Crookes

IDK

Santi

Further acts will be announced later.

The last wave of tickets to the festival will go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 9:00 a.m.

More information can be found here.

