The daily breakdown of the file was also revealed.
11 new acts have been announced for Longitude 2020, including Meek Mill, Roddy Rich and Doja Cat.
The new acts appear with Kendrick Lamar, A $ AP ROCKY, AJ Tracey and Young Thug in the cast of the event.
The full list of new additions is as follows: Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Clairo, Polo G, Girls in Red, Rico Nasty, Tylah Yaweh, Joy Crookes and Baby Rose.
The daily breakdown for the Marlay Park Festival can be seen here:
Friday July 3rd
- Kendrick Lamar
- Mabel
- Aitch
- Earth gear
- Jay1
- Tyla Yaweh
- Baby rose
Saturday July 4th
- Tyler, the creator
- AJ Tracey
- Rex Orange County
- Meek Mill
- Playboi Carti
- Lil Tecca
- Pop smoke
- Polo G
Sunday July 5th
- A $ AP Rocky
- Young thug
- DaBaby
- Roddy Ricch
- Charli XCX
- Doja Cat
- Clairo
- Girl in red
- Rico evil
- Joy Crookes
- IDK
- Santi
Further acts will be announced later.
The last wave of tickets to the festival will go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 9:00 a.m.
More information can be found here.
