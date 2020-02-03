advertisement

Roddy Ricch – press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” remains a convincing number 1 in this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Box” celebrates a fourth week as America’s hottest overall song. Although it has suffered declines in streaming and sales, it remains dominant with the former and solid with the latter. It also saw another week of growth on the radio.

Future’s “Life Is Good” (with Drake) takes 2nd place this week, while Post Malones “Circles” rises to 3rd place by one level.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” is raised one place to # 4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is raised three places to # 5.

