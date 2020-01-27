advertisement

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” adds another week to his government as the No. 1 in America.

The hit lands on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a third week. It also remains the most streamed song in the nation, while continuing to record strong sales and growing radio numbers.

The next competition comes from Future’s “Life Is Good” (with Drake), who is in second place on the “Hot 100”. Eminems new “Godzilla” (with Juice WRLD) debuts in 3rd place ahead of POst Malones “Circles” (# 4, -1) and Maroon 5s “Memories” (# 5, -1).

“Godzilla” marks Eminem’s twenty-second career top 10 hit.

