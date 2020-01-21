advertisement

CBS and the Recording Academy have confirmed rumors of a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at this year’s Grammy Awards.

In a press release on Tuesday, they jointly announced various artists for the homage: Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG.

“As an activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has not only had a lasting impact on his community, but also on the culture as a whole,” said Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of GRAMMY Awards. “There is no denying the impact he has had, and his legacy will be felt by future generations. It is an honor for us to bring this amazing group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and to honor his numerous contributions to music. It will definitely be an unforgettable achievement. “

advertisement

Other previously confirmed artists are Aerosmith; Camila cabello; Billie Eilish; Ariana Grande; THEIR.; Jonas Brothers; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Rosalia; Run DMC .; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, the creator; Brandi Carlile; Tanya Tucker; and Charlie Wilson.

Alicia Keys will host the ceremony that will take place this Sunday, January 26th, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

advertisement