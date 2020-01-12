advertisement

Rap star Roddy Ricch is 100 percent for a successful music industry. Hip-hop artist illuminated social media by greeting heavy pops Justin Bieber and his recently released “Yummy” hymn.

Key facts: Saturday, RR went on Twitter to encourage his followers to play with the Biebs’ single 2020.

delicious stream by justin bieber 💪🏽

– Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) January 11, 2020

On a related note: Before last weekend, the Biebs came with their new single “Yummy”.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaMed9sUPVo (/ embedded)

Wait, there is more: On New Years Eve 2019, Bieber announced a new YouTube partnership and a new doc series.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full look at his life. A longer look at the series will be shown on Dick Clark’s “Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” on ABC after the ball fell tonight. Bieber himself will also be posting a special New Years message. “When I started, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” said Bieber said in a series release, “It’s great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” (CNN)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFuOoAFJlOg (/ integrated)

Before you leave: Justin is said to be preparing to release a long-awaited new album in 2020.

Earlier in December, 25-year-old Bieber announced that in 2020 he would release his first album in four years and embark on a North American tour. “Yummy”, the album’s first single yet untitled, will arrive on Friday. (Yahoo! Entertainment)

