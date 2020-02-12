Laura and Kate Mulleavy have often used flowers – real, fake, pearl, tulle, and silk interpretations – to create their fantastic, picture-book-like collections for Rodarte. The fall 20 runway show the California sisters held in New York on Tuesday evening was no different – and shoes received an even greater dose of flower treatment.

A full flower view of Rodarte Fall 20.

Crystal-embellished satin pumps with floral prints at Rodarte Fall 20.

The collection was actually inspired by actress Winona Ryder in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. And the predominant color of the collection was undoubtedly red – in digital print flowers, red and white polka dot nets and mini heart prints. Net veils and dark gothic lips helped convey the inspiration of the underworld.

In the end, however, it was the flowers that prevailed as the most powerful collection theme, from the unique red rose and veil on Bella Hadid’s head to the sequin flower motifs on satin pumps.

Floral decorations with sequins on a pumps with ankle straps made of satin, matching a pearl dress in the fall of 20 by Rodarte.

Matching sequin heels and pants with a dark floral motif at Rodarte Herbst 20.

Many of the shoes have been decorated to match the dresses, skirts or pants they were worn with. A highlight was slender black leather boots, which were decorated with pearls, red pearls and crystals and all matched the satin skirt, jacket and gloves that the model wore with the shoes. It was the ultimate vampire chic look, drops of pearl blood and everything.

Beaded leather boots to match the pearl skirt and jacket at Rodarte Herbst 20.

A full pearl look at Rodarte Fall 20.

Pearl pumps with metallic floral jacquard pants at Rodarte Fall 20.

