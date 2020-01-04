advertisement

Rod Stewart was indicted by the police after an alleged argument with his son Sean at a Florida hotel.

In a U.S. police document released, the seasoned rock star was accused of hitting a security guard on New Year’s Eve after he and his companions, including his son Sean, tried to celebrate at a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

The hotel security officer, named Jessie Dixon in the police document, told the officials that he saw a group of people near the private event check-in table trying to enter the area without permission.

The affidavit alleged that Rod Stewart, 74, and his group “got loud and caused a scene and refused to follow (Mr. Dixons) instructions to leave”.

Mr. Dixon claimed that his son Sean, 39, was “nose to nose” when he told him to step back and make room.

The security guard claimed that Sean Stewart pushed him back after placing the back of his right hand on his chest and Rod Stewart walked up to him and punched him in the ribs.

police report

The arrest officer wrote in the police report that Rod Stewart said that he and his family approached the check-in table at the event to allow the children in their group to enter, and that Mr. Dixon then dealt with their family.

According to the report, Rod Stewart apologized “for his behavior in the incident”.

The affidavit also relates to reports from two witnesses, both employed by the hotel, who claimed that Sean Stewart pushed Mr. Dixon and Rod Stewart slapped him in the chest.

Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart are described in the document by the arrest officer as a “primary attacker” who claims to have rated video recordings at the hotel.

Both were arrested and the music star charged with a simple battery.

Rod Stewart has received a court order to appear before the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.

Representatives of the singer were asked to comment. – PA

