A sign marking the boundary between the City of Calgary and the Rockyview Municipal District is shown on the eastern boundaries of the City of Calgary, near Chestermere on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Failure by a Rocky View County councilor to pay property taxes for two years should see it punished by the civic body, its lawmakers say.

This follows a call to Coun. Samanntha Wright to resign over a potential conflict of interest involving land development near her Bearspaw area home.

Fracas has fueled a long-running dispute between Wright and other county lawmakers.

The last flash point was lit by Div. 8 Tip. Wright and her husband’s failure to pay two years’ worth of property taxes totaling nearly $ 11,000, said Reeve County Administrator Greg Boehlke.

If she does not resign her position by Jan. 28, she will face legal action to force her out, said Boehlke, who oversees a fiery district that is ringing Calgary’s north, east and west sidewalks. his.

“I don’t know why anyone would do this, especially after they have received eight letters about it,” Boehlke said.

“This was not a mistake that just happened, these are two years of people deliberately not paying their taxes.”

Under provincial law, anyone who costs more than $ 50 a municipality is not eligible for office, Boehlke said, adding that he sets a bad example for someone who is paid by county taxpayers.

“We cannot maintain roads, provide fire and police protection or provide recreation opportunities without these funds,” he said.

It comes on the heels of a “financial interest issue involving Wright on land directly next to her property,” he said.

Wright, along with councilors Crystal Kissel and Kevin Hanson, were censored last June by their colleagues, lowering their duties by October of this year, and their salaries cut by 30 percent to reflect that.

They have been charged with conduct violations by distributing confidential information to unauthorized parties and were sanctioned for inappropriate comments in a column published in the Rocky View Weekly newspaper last May.

This article called the hiring of chief administrative officer Al Hoggan at the end of 2018 “a completely unprecedented hijacking of the process”.

The three councilors declined to apologize and are challenging the severity of their sanctions at the Benji District Court on Wednesday.

They also claim that the council’s sanction on the newspaper column is an attack on free speech.

In an email, Wright said she hoped the council would delay his decision to evict her until the Jan. 28 meeting so she could get legal advice.

And she said the move, secured in a 5-3 council decision, was linked to the ongoing legal battle over last year’s sanctions and censorship.

“At this time, I can only say that it is difficult to see this latest move as anything other than an attempt to discredit me and put pressure on me before our court hearing,” Wright said.

Boehlke said Wright is not targeted now because of last year’s dispute.

“I have been accused of following her but it is not me who did these wrong actions – unfortunately Mrs Wright’s name continues to grow,” he said.

