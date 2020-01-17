advertisement

In the world of wrestling, many famous names have been born in the ring. From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to John Cena, The Undertaker to handlebar facial hair by Hulk Hogan, such personalities were broadcast in the ring that infiltrated living rooms and family houses. The audience was enthusiastic about the theaters on the wrestling stage, but also invested in the players behind the spandex shorts and the withering stare. One such man who became the target of worldwide affection was pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson.

Before the name Johnson became synonymous with The Rock and its fraudulent daily specials that would scare someone away from a junk food stupor, it belonged to the wrestler who became known as Soul Man.

Johnson, born in a small town in Nova Scotia, became famous in the 80s as a muscular wrestler who described himself as the “King of Drop Kicks”, a sign of his ability to kill opponents with the unique boom in footwork.

His story is one that shows unwavering motivation, striving for success and compassionate personality when Johnson trained his son after he retired. But as the Hollywood screenplay reads, it wasn’t all smooth for Johnson. Rather, his life was interrupted by various hardships that he had overcome through sheer strength of character.

And after the devastating news of Johnson’s death at the age of 75, we look back on the many successes the pro wrestler has achieved in his career.

Battles with racism

Despite his success and his career as one of the biggest names in international wrestling, Johnson has struggled with racism throughout his career, especially in the early stages.

In an interview with thehannibaltv.com, the wrestler recalled the racism that is widespread in the sport and said it was the same “then as now”. Johnson added, “It’s more covered up now. But there was a lot.”

The racism that Johnson experienced led him to refuse to take part in certain shows and performances because he found them humiliating and shameful. In the same interview, he shared:

“I was stubborn. I kept in shape and I wouldn’t like the things they did in the south. They wanted to whip me on TV like they used to do with slaves and all that. I said no. I came in as an athlete and will go as an athlete. “And they respected me for it.”

advertisement

W.W.E success

Johnson had an incredibly successful career in the WWE as a professional wrestler, with his alter ego soul man being admired by fans around the world. During his time in sports, Johnson met renowned professionals such as Greg Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

But despite these big names, Johnson is perhaps best known for the tag team he put together with another black wrestler, Tony Atlas. The couple is known as Soul Patrol. The two became the first black tag team world champions in W.W.E. History when they defeated the wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

Form the rock

Johnson retired from W. W. E. in 1991. When his son The Rock started getting interested in wrestling, Johnson offered to train him. Interviews show how Johnson remembers this time. The wrestler said he was tough on Dwayne, but his son never gave up.

When The Rock finally made its W.W.E debut in 1996, his father became a frequent part of his act. As the New York Times recalls, Johnson would “jump in the ring and defend his son if he appeared to be in trouble.”

W.W.E Hall of Fame

In 2008 Johnson was moved to the W.W.E. Hall of Fame, along with his son Dwayne Johnson, to honor his father’s incredible career and skill in sports. The W.W.E. Johnson would “forever be considered one of the most influential sports entertainment artists”.

After his death, Johnson was honored with a number of honors, including those in the wrestling world and beyond. The NWA posted via Twitter: “His legacy extends to every doctorate. He was a champion wherever he held the NWA Georgia Championship. Wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque tweeted: “Rocky Johnson was a defeat and a groundbreaking artist for every WWE fan. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. ”

My prayers and deep regrets go to @TheRock and the family of @wwe HOF Soul Man Rocky Johnson. He has paved the way for so many African Americans in this business. We will miss you. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/g4se9S8awT

– D-by Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 15, 2020

advertisement