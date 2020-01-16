advertisement

Rocky Johnson, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on Wednesday at the age of 75, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Johnson, born in 1944 in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wayde Douglas Bowles, began his wrestling career at the age of 16 and became the top star of the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1970s. He won several regional NWA titles, traveled through the territorial system and fought legends such as Harley Race, Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler.

Johnson’s greatest success resulted from his work as a tag team specialist, which also had a personal impact on his life after he appeared as a tag team partner with the famous Samoan wrestler “High Chief” Peter Maivia, a blood brother of the decorated Anoa ‘I wrestling family, which today includes four-time WWE champion Roman Reigns. It was through this relationship that Johnson met his wife, Maivia’s daughter Ata, with whom he had a son, Dwayne, in 1972.

Johnson’s tag team skills also worked to his advantage when he joined Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1982. While starting one-on-one battles against wrestlers like Greg Valentine, he broke through when he teamed up with Tony Atlas to lead the tag team “The Soul Patrol. “Together, the two The Wild Samoans – also members of the Anoa’i family – defeated the first Black Tag team in November 1983 to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

Johnson retired from wrestling in 1991 and, despite initial concerns, trained his son Dwayne to become a wrestler. When he made his WWF debut in 1996, Dwayne Johnson adopted the ring name Rocky Maivia in honor of his wrestling roots before introducing himself as the Attitude Era heel known as The Rock. In 2008, Rocky Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son along with Peter Maivia.

Johnson is survived by his sons Dwayne and Curtis and daughter Wanda. The cause of death is currently unknown.

