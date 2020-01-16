advertisement

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced on Wednesday.

advertisement

Johnson, born Wayde Bowles, started his sports career in the boxing ring before moving to the sport’s entertainment world in the 1960s, according to his WWE biography. He competed all over the world against other struggling superstars, including; Adrian Adonis, Mr. Fuji and Don Muraco.

Johnson was most successful when he collaborated with Tony Atlas for tag team competitions, the duo was named according to The Soul Patrol, according to WWE. In 1983 they made history when they defeated The Wild Samoans and became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in the history of WWE.

He officially said goodbye to the ring in 1991, but had a hand in training his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who would become one of the biggest names in the sport’s entertainment world.

He was born on August 24, 1944 in Nova Scotia, Canada. In his memoir entitled “Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story” he tells about his troubled childhood and says he left the house at the age of 14.

“He is a weathered soul, and like all weathered souls, there is often a hard legendary road that has brought them there,” Dwanye Johnson said on Instagram last year when he shared the news that he told his father that he had a home for bought it.

“Well, for my dad’s, that path started at 13yrs old when his mother kicked him out of his house on Christmas Day and forced him to live on the street … so his reality of compassion and love was forged by pain and harshness.”

In 2008 he was initiated into the WWE Hall of Fame. His life story may be on the big screen in the future. In 2018, Canadian film producers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski announced that they will produce and write a biopic about Johnson entitled Ring King.

“Rocky really lived the American Dream. With a modest start in a small town in Nova Scotia, Rocky grew up fatherless and black during one of the toughest suppressed times for people of color, “said the producers in a press release obtained by CNN news partner CBC.

“Rocky experienced all the hatred that people could imagine, but nevertheless continued to dominate the world stage thanks to his hard work, determination and values.”

The WWE said it “expresses its condolences to the family, friends and fans of Johnson.”

CNN contacted the Dwayne Johnson publicist.

.

advertisement