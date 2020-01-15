advertisement

Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, father of WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was swamped with tributes after his death at the age of 75.

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer tweeted about the sad news on Thursday morning.

What terrible news, Rocky Johnson has died, Dwayne’s father. We wish Dwayne, Ricky, Ata and the whole family all the best.

– Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 15, 2020

Rocky began his career at the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964 and became a household name when he starred in the World Wrestling Foundation (WWF) in the 1980s.

He also made a cameo to help his son Dwayne defeat The Sultan and The Iron Sheik at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Rocky was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 2008.

media_cameraRocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.

Sad to hear about Rocky Johnson’s death. Rocky has always been very kind and nice to me when I have interacted with him over the years. My condolences and thoughts go to his family.

– Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND), January 15, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance is sad to hear about Rocky Johnson’s death.

His legacy extends to every promotion. He was a champion everywhere, including the NWA Georgia Championship.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/KTqHZns6Hb

– NWA (@nwa) January 15, 2020

I had the opportunity to speak to Rocky Johnson several times last year and he was so excited to move his horse farm to Lutz. Great guy, very sad to hear he’s gone.

– KC Joyner (@KCJoynerTFS) January 15, 2020

,

