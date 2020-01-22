advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 5 is such a huge success for Rockstar Games that the developer is practically forced to continue, especially given that both Sony and Microsoft are about to launch new consoles that are more powerful than everything we have ever put under our television sets.

We have seen many GTA 6 rumors so far, but it is unlikely that the game will be released in time for the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X – both consoles will be in stores this season. However, Rockstar may have confirmed that the new game is already being made in the strangest way.

The studio has not released teasers, but it has filed a huge increase in tax exemption claims for video games, according to Tax Watch. The report says, “The claim was by far the largest for video games Tax Relief [VGTR] granted by HMRC in 2018/19, accounting for 37% of all claims filed by the British video game industry that year.”

Despite the huge success of GTA 5, a multi-billion dollar company for the studio, the claim reveals that Rockstar has not paid UK Corporation Tax for the fourth year in a row. In addition, Rockstar claimed £ 37.6 million last year, for a total of £ 80 million. That’s about a quarter of all claims made since the tax relief program was launched, although Rockstar only made two games.

Here comes the interesting part of the report, the claim is supposed to be related to GTA 6:

The claim would be related to the production of the next edition of GTA, which is said to be released soon. Rockstar North is the lead developer for the series, although Rockstar has also registered Red Dead Redemption 2 as “Cultural British”, the requirement to qualify for the exemption. Studios can submit interim claims for VGTR before a game is completed, and the huge claims submitted by Rockstar are probably related to GTA VI production costs. Since VGTR is related to production spending, the major claim indicates the scale of Rockstar spending on game development.

Although this is nothing more than a well-considered guess, you are not getting too excited about GTA 6. We still need the company to recognize the project, so now we are waiting again.

Image source: Rockstar Games

