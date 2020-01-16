advertisement

Hollywood Superstar The rockDad Rocky johnson would have died. New claimed reports Dwayne JohnsonThe first day died this week at the age of 75.

Key facts: This week, WWE announced the tragic news on social media.

Key details: The news immediately sparked celebrity reactions.

I am truly sorry to hear of the death of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for the fight. # RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry

– Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

Wait, there is more: Some reports claim that Rocky recently suffered from an illness.

Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another WWE star from the 1980s, has been friends with Johnson for many years and they have always gone to church together in Tampa, Florida. Blair said Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness and had recently missed the church. Blair said Johnson’s wife Sheila was devastated by the death of her husband. (The Guardian)

Before you leave: Rocky Johnson exploded in the 80s and marked the history of WWE by being part of the organization’s first duo of African American championships.

Johnson, who lived in the Tampa Bay area, died on Wednesday. Rocky “Soulman” Johnson – started in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s, but gained widespread notoriety when he joined WWE in the 1980s. Tony Atlas became the first African American team team champion as The Soul Patrol. (TMZ)

