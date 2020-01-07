advertisement

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops in what looks like retaliation for the US air raid that killed a top Iranian general last week, the Pentagon said.

The attack comes days after the US killed the highest Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in an air raid in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. The government has attempted to carry out that strike as an attempt to de-escalate tensions with Iran, but Tehran has sworn revenge for the murder, which it says was a “war act” and “state terrorism.”

There are casualties among Iraqis at Ain al-Asad Air Base after the attack, an Iraqi security source told CNN. The number of victims and whether the people were killed or injured was not immediately clear.

Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesperson, said on Tuesday evening that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at al-Asad airbase, which accommodates US forces, and US and coalition forces in the city of Erbil. Hoffman said the Pentagon is assessing the damage caused by the attacks.

“In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Ministry of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to protect our personnel and partners,” Hoffman said in a statement. “These bases have been very alert due to indications that the Iranian regime was planning to attack our forces and interests in the region.”

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend American personnel, partners and allies in the region.”

Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby city of al-Baghdadi, said the shelling has stopped for the time being. President Donald Trump visited the base in December 2018 to visit troops after Christmas. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the base in November 2019. The attack follows the deadly US drone attack last week that Trump ordered to kill Soleimani.

The Iranian state TV reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, or IRGC, “has hit the US air base Ain al-Asad in Iraq with dozens of missiles.” The IRGC warned the US for more “crushing reactions in case of new aggression,” according to state TV. The IRGC said it will target every regional state that becomes a platform for American aggression, a second banner on read state TV.

According to a diplomatic source, the office of the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called the office of the Prime Minister of Iraq on Tuesday at about 7 p.m. ET. There were difficulties getting through, because it was in Baghdad in the middle of the night. Eventually the two offices were able to connect and the source says that there has been “communication between the American and Iraqi governments at the highest level”.

CNN reported earlier on Tuesday that US troops and air defense rocket batteries in the Middle East were set on high alert on Monday night to potentially shoot down Iranian drones while information was threatened by an imminent attack on US targets.

CNN reported on Friday that some of the intelligence that led to the decision to kill Soleimani included threats to Al-Asad airbase.

A source familiar with intelligence showed that the vehicle-mounted missiles, known as Grad trucks, and other military weapons were coming closer to US interests, in particular the al-Asad airbase, CNN reported.

Other worrying goals were the US Air Force Base in Qatar and the American interests in Kuwait. The source noted on Friday that these threats have been around for several months, but the information indicated that the urgency was increasing due to the extent to which the rocket trucks approached American interests.

The attack came hours after Esper told CNN that the US is not looking for a war with Iran, but that it is “willing to finish one.”

“We are not going to start a war with Iran, but we are willing to end one,” Esper said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Trump was informed of the reports of missile attacks, said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been informed and is following the situation closely and is consulting with his national security team, “said Grisham.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the situation in Iran when she received a note with news about the attack, said the legislators attending the meeting.

Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan democrat, said she interrupted the discussion to inform the members of the steering committee of the news.

“Pray,” Pelosi told members, according to Rep. Debbie Dingell.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

