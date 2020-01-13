advertisement

Ballistic missile debris was seen after Iranian Revolutionary Guards targeted Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq last week (PHOTO / Authorization).

BAGHDAD – At least four Iraqi soldiers were injured when several rockets hit an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad, which was home to US troops, officials said.

In a statement issued by the official Iraqi news agency INA, the Iraqi military press center said on Sunday that al-Balad air base, located about 80 km from the capital, had been hit by eight Katyusha rockets.

According to Iraqi officials, some projectiles fell on a restaurant inside the air base, while others hit the runway and the door.

So far, there have been no claims of responsibility for the attack, which left no American injured.

The U.S.-led coalition said no U.S. soldiers were present at the base during the attack, which welcomed U.S. trainers, advisers, and a company that provides maintenance services for F- 16.

The incident takes place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after the United States assassination of a senior Iranian commander in Baghdad and Iran’s reprisal missile strikes against targets Americans in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the attack on Sunday.

“Outraged by reports of a new rocket attack on an Iraqi air base,” he said in a message on Twitter. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and urge the Iraqi government to hold those responsible for these attacks to account.”

“These persistent violations of Iraqi sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must stop,” he added.

This story is courtesy of Aljazeera

