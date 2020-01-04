advertisement

With the call “Death to America”, tens of thousands of people marched into Iraq on Saturday to mourn the Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a US airstrike that posed the threat of a major conflict in the Middle East East.

According to Reuters witnesses, two loud explosions were heard in Baghdad on Saturday evening. Police sources say a Katyusha missile landed near the U.S. Embassy in the city’s heavily fortified green zone. Another two Katyusha missiles were dropped in the Iraqi Balad Air Force Base, 80 km north of Baghdad, where the US armed forces are based. Missiles also fell in Baghdad’s Jadriya district. According to the security forces, there were no casualties.

“Several rockets that were fired at Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad and at the Balad Air Force Base in Salahuddin Province without killing people. More details will follow, ”the military said in a statement.

Iraqi Hezbollah militia Kataib has warned the Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, the television told al-Mayadeen. “As of Sunday evening, the security forces must keep a distance of at least a thousand meters from American bases,” al-Mayadeen quoted the militia.

The US embassy in Baghdad has urged American citizens to leave Iraq. Dozens of American employees from foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

Mourners attend the funeral of Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani. Photo: Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters

The United States’ close ally, Britain, warned its nationals to avoid any trip to Iraq outside the Kurdistan Region and any trip to Iran that is not essential.

Given the growing security concerns after the Friday strike, NATO and a United States-led special mission have suspended programs to train Iraqi security forces and armed forces.

“The security of our personnel in Iraq is of paramount importance. We continue to take all necessary precautions, ”said acting NATO spokesman Dylan White in a statement.

Suleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard Foreign Legions, was killed in the US strike in his convoy at Baghdad Airport on Friday. The attack led Washington and its allies, particularly Saudi Arabia and Israel, to new territory across the region in its confrontation with Iran and its proxy militias.

Mourners attend the funeral of Maj. Gen. Qassem Qassem Suleimani. Photo: Wissm al-Okili / Reuters

European answer

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was disappointed with the European response to the US’s murder of Suleimani and suggested that Britain, France and Germany had not provided enough support.

“I have spent the last day and a half, two days talking to partners in the region and sharing with them what we did, why we did it, and asked for their support. They were all fantastic, ”Pompeo told Fox TV. “And then talk to our partners in other places that weren’t quite as good.

“To be honest, the Europeans were not as helpful as I would like them to be. The British, the French, the Germans must all understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe, too. Qassem Suleimani and his IRGC (Revolutionary Guard) carried out murder campaigns in Europe, which was a good thing for the whole world and we urge everyone around the world to step up to what the United States is trying to do to the Islamic Republic of Iran to make it just act like a normal nation. “

Thousands of mourners have taken part in a mourning procession for the top Iranian general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike. Photo: Sabah Arar / AFP via Getty Images

In the meantime, France launched diplomatic initiatives on Saturday to alleviate tensions in the Middle East. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Iraqi President Barham Salih.

“The two presidents agreed to stay in close contact to avoid further escalation of tensions and to ensure stability in Iraq and the wider region,” said a statement from Mr. Macron’s office.

Mr. Macron also discussed the situation with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Spreading influence

Suleimani, 62, was Iran’s leading military leader – head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards overseas and architect of Iran’s expanding influence in the Middle East. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the strike, was the deputy commander of the umbrella organization of the Paramilitary Groups of the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Mourners included many militia officers in uniform, for whom Muhandis and Suleimani were heroes. They carried portraits of both men and glued them to walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession. The songs “Death to America” ​​and “No, no Israel” were heard.

Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary forces and the Hezbollah brigades in Iraq pose next to a poster by Qassem Suleimani. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP via Getty Images

“It is necessary to take revenge on the murderers. The martyrs got the price they wanted – the price of martyrdom, ”said one of the demonstrators, Ali al-Khatib.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close ally of Iran and lead candidate for the successor to Muhandis, took part.

The Prime Minister announced three days of national mourning on Saturday: “Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered the national mourning for the souls of the martyrs to be slowed for three days from Saturday,” a statement from his office said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Suleimani had planned impending attacks on American diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s actions were ruthless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

The U.S. strike followed a sharp surge in U.S.-Iranian hostilities in Iraq since last week when the pro-Iranian militia attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after a fatal U.S. airstrike against the Hizbollah Kataib militia founded by Muhandis.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second from left, meets the family of Qassem Suleimani. Photo: Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP

“Vital Goals”

Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a high-ranking commander in the Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran would “punish Americans wherever they are within reach” and increase the prospect of possible attacks on Gulf ships.

On Friday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Suleimani’s death would increase Tehran’s resistance to the US and Israel.

Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Kerman province, mentioned a number of possible targets for reprisals, including the Gulf Waterway, which exports about a third of shipping oil to world markets.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an important point for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there,” Abuhamzeh was quoted on Friday evening by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“Iran has long since identified major American destinations in the region … Around 35 US destinations in the region and Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said, referring to Israel’s largest city.

Many Iraqis condemned the US attack and saw Suleimani as a hero for his role in defeating Islamic State militants who conquered much of northern and central Iraq in 2014.

Many Iraqis also voiced fear of reprisals against those involved in alleged crimes and corruption in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed government of Baghdad.

They said Suleimani and Muhandis supported violence against unarmed demonstrators against the government last year and founded militias that blame demonstrators for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems. – Reuters / Guardian

