A senior Ukrainian security official on Thursday determined what he said were the four main theories why a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran the day before, killing 176 people, including a possible missile attack and terrorism.

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, made his statement as an initial report by Iranian investigators said the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had been on fire shortly before it crashed.

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.

The crash came hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on US-led forces in Iraq, leading some to speculate the plane may have been hit.

But an initial assessment by Western intelligence agencies was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction and had not been struck by a rocket, five security sources – three Americans, one European and a Canadian – told Reuters, who asked not to be named.

Footage showing punches and holes in collision debris has been circulating on social media, prompting some to speculate bushes prematurely from a rocket attack played a role in the crash.

A journalist who conducted an investigation into the plane that crashed over Ukraine in 2014 took care of the footage. “Be careful in analyzing holes in different parts of the plane,” tweeted Nick Waters. “For example: these images show the same part, where at least some of the ‘holes’ actually appear to be small rocks or other debris in higher resolution images.”

Hey everyone, be careful in analyzing the holes in different parts of the plane.

For example: these images show the same patch, where at least some of the “holes” actually appear to be small rocks or other debris in higher resolution images. pic.twitter.com/FKhLLMZXf5

– Nick Waters (@ N_Waters89) January 8, 2020

Danylov said Ukrainian investigators in Iran wanted to check the collision site for possible debris of a Russian missile after seeing reports of its possible existence on the Internet.

He referred to an unverified image circulating on Iranian social media, apparently showing the remains of a Russian-made surface-to-air missile Tor-M1 of the type used by the Iranian military.

“Our (investigative) commission is talking to the Iranian authorities about the visit to the crash site and is determined to search for fragments of a Russian Tor air defense missile for which there was information on the internet,” Danylov told Ukrainian news website Censor.net.

Passenger items have been photographed at the scene where the plane crashed at the Ukrainian International Airport after arriving from the Iranian Imam Khomeini Airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2020. A THIRD PART XMIT: GGGBAG584

Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA through REUTERS

He said Ukraine would build on the expertise learned from conducting its own investigations into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines MH-17 flight over eastern Ukraine, an incident that killed all 298 people on board.

