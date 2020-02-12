A rock and motorbike music festival to be held in the countryside near Belper could be canceled if the licensing issues are not resolved.

The Southern Uprising Festival, organized by Daniel Hollingworth and his firm Strong Survive Derbyshire Events, will take place from September 26 to 27 at White House Farm, Lambhouse Lane, near Shottle.

Mr. Hollingworth applied to the Amber Valley Borough Council for a temporary event license to host the last event in 2018, then called the Custom & Classic Bike Show.

It did not take place last year due to bad weather conditions.

The plaintiff requested to host live bands and DJ music from 12 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and to sell alcohol from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on a 20-acre field.

If approved, the event would have free overnight camping and could accommodate up to 400 people.

Hollingworth said he would donate some of the money raised to the Children’s Air Ambulance.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.

In 2018, the council worked with the applicant to reduce the hours of music from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

He also asked the complainant to respect the same hours this year, but he rejected this offer.

This prompted a formal objection to the event from Melanie Goodier, the council’s chief polluter.

A license committee hearing on Monday February 17 will decide on the demand for the festival.

It could authorize the event, associate conditions allowing it to move forward but reduce its impact, or issue a counter-opinion, preventing the festival from taking place.

A poster for the event, found on Facebook, indicates that there would be live bands and entertainment, an authorized late bar, on-site food and vendors.

He says he would offer “southern rock, blues and alcohol” with five artists announced.

A festival Facebook page says it would be “a whole new event that will be so different these days.”

He says: “’Southern Uprising’ will be our usual day event with overnight camping but only music based on the genre of rock music from the south and hope that our faithful followers of the event will be present, our bikers / friends who love music and want to welcome and introduce new friends to the event, especially those who love music and the general atmosphere of a school party.

“We are so excited to see what already looks like it will be a great opportunity for its first outing with an impressive selection of large groups.”

Ms. Goodier, opposing the event, wrote, “In our experience, the noise emissions from outdoor music events in rural areas have proven difficult to control and have been heard over several hundred meters.

“We locally corroborated evidence of noise from bass and voices (associated with recorded music) at the site, which gave rise to complaints from six residents up to 1,400 m from the site.

“I have already stated that we may be prepared to accept the restriction of electrically amplified sound and percussion by 11 pm at the latest; however, as the requester cannot accept it and has not provided further information on how the sound emissions would be managed, we believe that approval of this notice of temporary event would be detrimental to the objective of authorization of public nuisance and the environmental unit therefore opposes it. “

Responding to these concerns, Mr. Hollingworth wrote: “There is no intention of creating a loud rock concert but just the opposite and recreating our original ideas but in a different way, rain or shine. ‘there is no disappointing result for the event. this year and hope it will be a complete success for all and continue to have a future.

“The idea behind the slight change from rallying to now renamed Southern Uprising is that the genre and theme of southern rock music suits our following friends from motorcycle rallying and the music community.”

Hollingworth says he was not aware of any previous noise complaints.