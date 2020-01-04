advertisement

Rochdale Town 1 Newcastle United 1

40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham scored late to win a well-deserved tie for League One Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup against Newcastle at the Crown Oil Arena.

Wilbraham met his substitute Luke Matheson in the 79th minute after Miguel Almiron put the Premier League in the lead.

advertisement

Steve Bruce had called his best possible Newcastle lineup, and the Magpies should have been at home and dry at half-time after a thoroughly dominant first 45 minutes.

But Brian Barry-Murphy’s men stormed out in the second half and Oliver Rathbone had three fantastic chances when the outsiders visibly gained confidence before Wilbraham struck.

It could have been even better for Rochdale when Rathbone had a great chance at the last minute, when visitors remarkably clung to a completely unwanted repeat.

Burnley 4 Peterborough United 2nd

Jay Rodriguez scored twice when Burnley responded to a poor Premier League run with a 4-2 win against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup at a poorly-attended Turf Moor.

The Clarets have lost their last three games and League One promoted Peterborough would have imagined their chances against a team with eight changes.

Jeff Hendrick scores Burnley’s third goal against Peterborough. Photo: Anthony Devlin / PA

But Posh, who has not beaten a top team in the FA Cup since 1965, had a bad Christmas season and was beaten three times within 25 minutes by goals from Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick.

Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa have scored 28 league goals this season, and Toney made a defensive mistake when he was 17 goals from the season before the break.

However, Rodriguez was almost the second to beat Burnley, even though substitute teenager Ricky Jade-Jones was late to deny Posh’s deficit.

Birmingham City 2 Blackburn Rovers 1

Birmingham City scored a goal on death as he moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of his team-mate Blackburn Rovers.

The blues took the lead early on through Daniel Crowley, but were reduced to 10 after an hour, and Adam Armstrong equalized on site.

Despite the disadvantage of Pep Clotet, the team struck down – Jérémie Bela’s winner in the 90th minute was proof of the difference.

Millwall 3 Newport County 0

Sky Bet Championship challenger Millwall went into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over second division fighters Newport at The Den.

There were 54 places between the two teams at the start of the first meeting since 1985, and despite the lively start in the second half, the Lions were consistently the better team.

A goal from Matt Smith in the first half brought the hosts under control, and goals from Connor Mahoney and Tom Bradshaw in the second half sealed victory for Gary Rowett’s team.

Rotherham United 2 Hull City 3

A hat trick by Tom Eaves ensured that Hull reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win against the 10-man Rotherham.

Bristol City 1 Shrewsbury City 1

Sean Goss equalized in the second half to give League One Shrewsbury a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup after a well-deserved 1-1 draw with the Bristol City championship team.

advertisement