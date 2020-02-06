advertisement

Alberta has long been refueling Canada’s gas pumps across the country, but since the world’s oil crashed in 2014, thousands of displaced power jobs have migrated south of the border.

According to a new interview with Calgary-based Osprey Informatics COO Paul Ritchie, the job move to Houston was an action the lone star state welcomed with open arms.

The company opened its Houston-based office in January and is budgeted to do a significant 10 percent of its overseas business in 2020. However, 10 percent of that is expected to bring 70 percent of the company’s business, and only Canada 30 percent.

Ritchie told Global News the move was unclear.

“I would not leave Canada without the opportunity now before us.”

“Canadian companies are so well respected that it’s not even a mistake on the road when dealing with someone. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a Canadian company – it’s going to be good, and you’re going to be good to me.’ “

Ritchie says it’s not just individuals who have made the move – big companies, small companies, have flocked to states with more welcoming attitudes toward oil work.

“We all know the big names that are left over. There are hundreds of smaller companies that are very significant employers here in Calgary that, 50, 60, 70 percent of their income is coming from the United States and they didn’t other solution. “

“This is not something they wanted to do, but if the business is in the US you will go where that business is.”

Oil analysts say Ritchie’s case is far from unusual. Tim Pickering with Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd said an energy exodus would eventually occur.

“It’s just a lot easier in Texas in so many ways,” Pickering said. “There’s no real advantage to being in Alberta and it’s painful to say.”

Ritchie went on to say that the move was a welcome change in his life, and that he was excited to move to a city like Houston, which reminded him very much of the city Calgary once was 15 years ago.

“Houston has a Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Consulate is there, they have three trade commissioners there. They are very active in pushing Canadian companies into the US market.”

Scholz said conversations are taking place across the province in businesses, wondering if it is worth keeping their headquarters in Alberta.

