advertisement

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-of-11 from the field in a landmark shooting performance Wednesday night as he helped disrupt Carmelo Anthony’s return to Madison Square Garden and lead the New York Knicks to a 117-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Knicks outscored the Trail Blazers 34-16 in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a rout and earn their third straight run of the season – their longest winning streak since a three-game losing streak at November 2018. New York has won six of 10 and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller.

The Blazers Trail, which began a five-game road trip on Wednesday, have lost a season-high five straight.

advertisement

Robinson finished with 22 points as he tied the Knicks’ record for the largest field goal he makes without a loss. Bernard King (January 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (January 6, 1988) were also 11-of-11 from the field.

Some of Robinson’s baskets were emphatic dunks, including a spectacular first quarter alley in which Julius Randle lobbied the ball beyond the 3-point line. Robinson reached out with one hand, threw the ball and slammed it over Anfernee Simons.

Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks, while Marcus Morris Sr. (18 points), Bobby Portis (17 points) and Reggie Bullock (11 points) also scored in double digits. Frank Ntilikina had nine points and 10 assists.

Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for only the second time since being traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with 26 points – more than after scoring 28 for the Houston Rockets against the Brooklyn Nets on November 2 2018.

A New York native who played in his hometown for six plus seasons, received a warm ovation when introduced before the game. Fans chanted his name as well as in the final stages of the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Damian Lillard (11 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored 17 points.

The Knicks took the lead for good at 67-65 in Morris’ float with 5:50 left in the third quarter. Anthony scored 11 points in the third, including a 3-marker that drew the Trail Blazers inside one last time at 69-68.

Bullock, Ntilikina and Portis all drained 3-pointers with a 14-0 goal in the fourth quarter that put the game away for the Knicks, who picked their lead at 29.

Portland led 27-25 after one, before the Knicks pulled ahead 51-48 at halftime.

– Starting the media level

advertisement