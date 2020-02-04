advertisement

Robert Pattinson has been described by scientists as the “most beautiful man in the world”.

A number of male celebrities have been assessed for their “facial accuracy” in relation to the golden ratio of Beauty Phi, which was developed in ancient Greece.

Pattinson topped the list with an accuracy of 92.15%, closely followed by The Witcher star Henry Cavill, who received 91.64%.

Beauty Phi’s golden ratio takes into account a person’s face shape, forehead, eye position, nose width / length, nose base width / length, lips and chin to calculate assumed physical perfection.

The ratio points outwards in the middle of the face, which means that the accuracy of your nose is a more weighted feature compared to the chin.

After Pattinson and Cavill, Bradley Cooper was third, Brad Pitt fourth, George Clooney fifth, followed by Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling, who rounded out the top ten.

Dr. De Silva, director of the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, spoke about the ranking.

Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

He was in the top five in almost all categories because of his classically shaped facial features and a wonderful, chiseled jaw. His only sub-average score was for his lips, which are a little thin and flat.

George Clooney was overthrown, mostly because of taxes in the past three years. He is still a beautiful man, but his face has lost volume and inevitably some are sagging around the eyes.

It is remarkable and proof of its incredible natural appearance that you still reach the top 5 when you are almost 60 years old.

The golden ratio was a mathematical equation developed by the Greeks to measure beauty: the premise behind it is that the closer a face or body is to 1.618 (phi), the more beautiful they become.

Dr. De Silva determined who had the best features and said Idris Elba had an almost perfect chin, while Brad Pitt had an almost timeless beauty.

33-year-old Pattinson – the most beautiful man in the world – will appear as the next Batman in the footsteps of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

The film, known simply as The Batman, will also be stars like Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano and is slated for release on June 25, 2021.

