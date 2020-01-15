advertisement

Robert Farah, the world’s largest male double player, tested positive for a banned substance in October.

Farah and the ITF, who won the 2019 Colombian compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal Wimbledon and the US Open, confirmed the positive test outside of the competition on Tuesday.

Farah had already withdrawn from the Australian Open for “personal reasons”.

“The tennis anti-doping program can confirm that Robert Farah provided an out-of-competition sample on October 17, 2019 that gave Boldenone a positive result,” said a tweet from the ITF media report.

“This case will follow the procedures set out in Article 8 of the TADP.”

Farah blamed contaminated meat for the positive sample. Boldenone is a steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but is often used by Colombian farmers to help cows grow.

“I’m sure this was the result of the test in question,” said Farah in a statement posted on his social media.

“I’m going through one of the saddest moments in my life and without a doubt the saddest in my sporting career.

“With my team and a group of advisors, we are reviewing the steps to initiate a process that we hope will show that I have never used products that violate fair play and ethics.”

The news of Farah’s positive test comes after the ITF announced that Nicolas Jarry, number 78 in the world in singles, failed a test at the Davis Cup in November. His sample contains traces of ligandrol and stanozolol.

