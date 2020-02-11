advertisement

Robert Farah, the world’s top double player for men, was freed from an anti-doping violation by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after he tested positive for a banned steroid.

Farah was provisionally suspended in January after the ITF said Boldenone was found in a non-competitive test in the Colombian system in October.

The 33-year-old missed the Australian Open as a result, but on Monday the ITF said Farah was free to go back into action after being freed from wrongdoing.

“Mr. Farah was indicted on January 11, 2020 for violating the anti-doping rule set forth in Article 2.1 of the program (presence of a banned substance in a player’s sample). Mr. Farah reported on how the Boldenone got into his system , has been accepted and has been found to be not at fault or at fault for the violation under Article 10.4 of the program, “said an ITF statement.

“Therefore, the player’s temporary suspension (which was imposed on January 21, 2020) will be lifted with immediate effect and he will not serve any suspension time for his injury. To avoid doubt, Mr. Farah is entitled to resume the competition immediately. “

Boldenone is widely used by Colombian farmers to help cows grow. However, it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. In 2018, the Colombian Olympic Committee warned its athletes of the presence of boldenone in beef.

Canadian-born Farah and his Colombian compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal won the Wimbledon and US Open double titles last year. At the Australian Open in 2018, the couple was runner-up.

