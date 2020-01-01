advertisement

In a court document filed on Christmas Eve and reviewed by TheWrap, Robert Durst’s lawyers confirmed that he had written a 2000 note that led the Beverly Hills police to the body of Susan Berman. The real estate heir has long refused to write the clue and also killed Berman, a long-time friend who acted as his spokesman after the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack.

When Durst was interviewed for HBO’s “The Jinx” in 2015, he said the note was something “only the killer could have written”. The note, written on a single sheet of spiral notebook paper, simply said “corpse” and contained an address. The documentary had portrayed Berman so well that he knew too much information about McCormack’s disappearance.

Thirst is brought to trial in February for Berman’s murder.

In response to the latest development, Dick DeGuerin, Durst’s lawyer, told TheWrap: “The regulations speak for themselves. This doesn’t change the fact that Bob Durst didn’t kill Susan Berman and doesn’t know who did it. “

“Thirst was held responsible for the particular circumstances of the murder and the layoff of witnesses by the Los Angeles Supreme Court judge Mark Windham as a murderer,” said a 2018 DA statement.

Thirst is accused of murdering Berman on or around December 23, 2000. Her body was discovered in her home in Benedict Canyon on Christmas Eve. He was arrested by FBI agents in New Orleans in March 2015.

Durst’s arrest occurred a day before the final of HBO’s The Jinx, which recorded Durst’s life and the deaths of three nearby – McCormack, Berman, and a neighbor in Galveston, Texas. He was not charged with McCormack’s disappearance and acquitted of the neighbor’s death.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

