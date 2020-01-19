advertisement

Universal has made a major investment in “Dolittle”, but the adventure comedy is going bust at the box office with a 4-day opening weekend worth $ 30 million and a global starting price of $ 50 million. Based on a $ 175 million production budget, several film finance experts are currently predicting a loss of $ 100 million for the project with Robert Downey Jr. in his first film appearance since Avengers: Endgame, according to TheWrap.

That would be an even bigger loss than Universal’s other December flop, “Cats,” which became a joke feed for online movie circles, but still had a smaller budget of around $ 90 to $ 95 million, resulting in the estimated financial loss at around $ 70 million remained.

There is still little chance that “Dolittle” will find an overseas bailout. The film has not yet been released in more than 20 markets, including nine more this coming weekend, France and the UK in the first week of February and China on February 21.

If these markets outperform, it could help Dolittle get closer to breakeven when an analyst tells TheWrap that China has a good chance of “improving calculations”. A similar case recently occurred with Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, which is less than half of the original “Maleficent” in North America of $ 113 million, but thanks to $ 377 million overseas for A total of $ 491 million was made on a budget of $ 185 million, a modest profit.

But to do this, “Dolittle” has to overcome bad reviews, as critics gave the film an 18 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Common points in the negative reviews were the CGI work on the animals of the film as well as a script that focuses more on the children’s humor than on the story. Audience reception was not much better with a B on CinemaScore and a 3/5 on Postrak especially for families.

This is a case where the till history repeats itself. As early as 1967, the first adaptation of Hugh Lofting’s “Doctor Dolittle” novels with Rex Harrison went over budget and required several re-shoots. The result was a box-office bomb, which was nominated for Best Film at the Oscars after violent political clashes with 20th Century Fox.

Similarly, reports have emerged of this new “dolittle” that is over budget, partly due to new admissions, to make the film more family-friendly. And while the film’s home opening is in line with live action family comedies released in January, such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”, it is expected that it will now be an adventure alongside adventure films like “The BFG” and “Jack the Giant Slayer” end / fantasy films struggling to recoup their $ 100 million production cost.

In retrospect it may be 20/20, but “Dolittle” was a project that was in great demand by the studios when CAA Downey Jr. and director Stephen Gaghan for an adaptation of the lofting novel “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” each year Packaged in 2017. Downey Jr. appeared in the middle of five consecutive annual Iron Man appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that ended with “Avengers: Endgame” last year. In addition, his success with the “Sherlock Holmes” films showed his box office strength outside the MCU and since his Marvel contract expired, the studios were hungry to tie him to IP, which could lead to blockbuster wealth.

And although “Cats” and “Dolittle” made Universal difficult this winter, it wasn’t all bad news. The studio has a good chance of winning its second Oscar in a row for the best picture with the DreamWorks film “1917” from the First World War. This film was highly praised by critics and the public and is considered the current leader after winning the main prize at the Producers Guild Awards.

This success also affected the box office, where “1917” grossed an estimated $ 81 million in North America, including $ 27 million this extended weekend from Martin Luther King Jr. “1917” is on the way to become the first universal hit of the decade, with $ 143 million raised worldwide so far on a budget of $ 100 million and a few weeks left in theaters.

Universal, which refused to comment on this story, will try next month with a low-budget adaptation of Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” before a second quarter that will see the international distribution of the James Bond film ” No Time to Die “and the ninth includes getting back on their feet” Fast & Furious “film. A continuation of the multi-billion dollar cartoon hit “Minions” is also on the summer program.

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who is now parting with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s lively 1998 star Liu Yifei as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and grapples with the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she joins forces with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th In the leading roles of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, Marvel Studios’ next hero team is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You will get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

