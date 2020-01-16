advertisement

He has returned to the role over and over again in the past week.

Interviews must be very frustrating for Robert Downey Jr. right now.

He is currently promoting his new film Dolittle (which keeps getting … overwhelming reviews) and is constantly asked to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The price of being in one of the most successful film franchises ever, I think.

And it probably doesn’t help that he ignites the flames of a return to his role as Iron Man.

In an interview with Today, the MCU’s face was asked about a possible return, to which he replied:

“I’m so pleased, just that, I ended up where I am. I’m very lucky that I’m not the type who – I want to try to keep it noble. We’ll see.”

Let’s see what?

ExtraTV also asked if he was ready to return, to which he replied:

“Yes, anything could happen.”

Vague, if not slightly optimistic.

He went on to say that in his head he “hung his guns forever” and that he was excited to work on other projects, but nothing could be ruled out.

A return to the role would almost guarantee box office success, but since everything in Avengers: Endgame is packaged so well, we’re not sure if it would be the best idea.

Romance?

