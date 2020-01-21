advertisement

The controversial role brought Downey Jr. an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Robert Downey Jr. revived his career with the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Iron Man” in 2008. This happens to be the year in which he threatened to ruin his career by getting Blackface for “Tropic Thunder”. Ben Stiller’s Hollywood satire was Downey Jr. As Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor who goes through a pigment change operation to darken his skin and play a black figure in a war movie. Downey Jr. appears in black letters for the majority of Tropic Thunder, a decision that has sparked debate and litigation for 12 years. Downey Jr. looked back on the casting when he promoted “Doolittle” in a recent episode of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

“My mother was horrified,” said Downey Jr .. “‘Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, me too, mom.’ When Ben called and said, “Hey, I’m doing this thing” – you know, I think Sean Penn passed it on or something. Maybe with care. And I thought, “Yeah, I do and I do it after Iron Then I started thinking: “This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.” Then I thought: become real here, where is your heart? My heart is … I am going black in my head for a summer, so there is something for me in there. The other thing is that I can hold off the insane self-centered hypocrisy of the artists and what they sometimes think they do to nature. “

advertisement

connected

connected

“[Ben] knew exactly what the vision for it was, he carried it out, it was impossible that it wasn’t an offensive nightmare for a movie,” Downey Jr. continued. “And 90 percent of my black friends said,” Dude, that was great. “I can’t disagree [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart is. I think it’s never an excuse to do something that isn’t in the right place and at the right time, but for me it went over the top [the problem]. I think having a moral psychology is a job. Sometimes you just have to say, “Yeah, I did it.” In my defense, “Tropic Thunder” is about how wrong [black face] is, so I’m making exceptions. “

Downey Jr. was critically acclaimed for his appearance in “Tropic Thunder” and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Downey Jr. lost all prices to Heath Ledger for “The Dark Knight”.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement