advertisement

It’s crazy to believe that Tropic Thunder came out 12 years ago. Not a huge amount of time in the big scheme of things, but a lifelong difference in the film country.

The satirical comedy summed up many tropes in Hollywood action films and was praised by critics. However, some moments afterwards are pretty eyebrow-rending.

advertisement

The first was Simple Jack – a film within the film in which Ben Stiller’s character played a person with learning difficulties in the cynical hope of getting an Oscar. And there was also the sight of Robert Downey Jr. in full black.

You can watch an interview with the Iron Man actor about the controversial part below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ugC3TXSKoE [/ embed]

Of course, Downey Jr. actually played an actor who wore a black face for a role and made fun of the ridiculousness of his character and industry, rather than deliberately trying to hurt people.

Downey Jr. played Australian method actor Kirk Lazarus, a Thespian who entrusted himself to the role of Staff Sergeant Lincoln Osiris by undergoing a pigment change operation.

Lazarus’ rigorous methods, which refused to break the character even when the cameras were off, caused a lot of laughter in the cinema. However, it is difficult to imagine how a similar character would be adopted in 2020, and filmmakers are now expected to be more sensitive.

Downey Jr. has spoken about his controversial role while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, revealing that his mother was horrified:

My mother was horrified, “Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about it”. I said, “Yes, me too, mom”.

When Ben called and said, “Hey, I’m doing this thing” – you know, I think Sean Penn passed it on or something. Maybe wisely. And I thought, “Yeah, I do and I do it after Iron Man.

Downey Jr. said that he initially thought about taking on the role, but eventually decided to take it on, and saw it as an opportunity to destroy the “responsible hypocrisy of the artists”:

Then I started to think, “This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.” Then I thought, “Well, dude, be real here, where’s your heart?”

My heart is … I’m going black in my head for a summer, so there’s something in there for me. The other thing is that I can hold nature’s insane, self-centered hypocrisy and what they sometimes think they do – just my opinion.

The Dolittle star said he had received a positive response from around 90% of his black friends:

[Ben] knew exactly what the vision for it was, he carried it out; It was impossible not to make it a bad movie nightmare.

And 90% of my black friends said, “Dude, that was great.” I cannot disagree [the other 10%], but I know where my heart is.

I think it is never an excuse to do something that is not in the right place and at the right time, but for me it has broken the ceiling [the problem]. I think having a moral psychology is a job. Sometimes you just have to say, “Yeah, I’m crazy.”

In my defense, Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [black face] is, so I’ll make an exception.

Downey Jr. received Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, losing to Heath Ledger’s legendary appearance in The Dark Knight.

advertisement