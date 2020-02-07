advertisement

LOS ANGELES – There was no one taller than 6 feet tall on the Houston grid, and a very bearded security guard lost the top. No one taller than 6-foot-7 played Robert Covington for the Rockets in a game between division leaders at Staples Center.

With Russell Westbrook raging and Covington making it big late in his debut, the Rockets’ first experiment with extremely small balls was a huge success – and the massive Los Angeles Lakers were neglected.

Westbrook scored 41 points and Covington scored 14 points and eight rebounds on Thursday night with two late three points, which led Houston to a 121:11 win over Los Angeles.

James Harden only managed 14 points, but Westbrook caught up before Covington had some great moments on the track. The missiles won on the main street after the recent upswing on their first attempt to play without coaching center Mike D’Antoni’s latest brainstorming.

“Every time you try something different, these guys have to believe it,” said D’Antoni. “And that helps a lot because if you come in here and get spanked and they’re all small, the answer is,” Oh, maybe we can’t. “It’s just a game, but confidence is good.”

Anthony Davis and the Lakers benefited from the Rockets’ small defenders, but Houston was still recovering from a late four-point deficit and ended the game with a 19: 5 increase by two of the four 3-point opponents Covington was underlined. The veteran was taken over by Minnesota in a four-team deal on Wednesday and was trying to quickly prepare to be the biggest player on the ground for his new squad.

“Means a lot, just being able to make a big impact,” said Covington. “It just shows that my coaches and my teammates believe in me.”

Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds in a first-place encounter with sharply contrasting approaches. The Lakers did not blame the unusual Rockets cast, but rather the lack of execution on several important routes.

“You just have to communicate,” said James. “James has a lot of eyes for him, but Russ did what he is definitely capable of. He was wonderful tonight. “

Harden only shot 10 times in a row in his follow-up game with 40 points, but Westbrook returned with a sprained thumb from an absence in one game and achieved an enormous feat in the Rockets fourth win in a row.

Though Davis, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee found it relatively easy to get shots from the depths and catch setbacks in traffic, the Rockets’ small lineup created the offensive distance and ball movement that D’Antoni in particular wanted.

“They did some hard knocks on the track and we ended up doing some expensive sales,” said Davis.

The Lakers had a lot of simple baskets in depth, but the Rockets went 3-pointers at 15 for 29 in the first three quarters to stay close.

Covington came up with a key block from Davis’ shot when he played around 3:30 after Houston recaptured the lead, and hit a clutch 3 pointer from the corner 2:42 to play.

TIP-INS

Missiles: You avenged the Lakers in Houston last month by 124 to 115 points. Davis had to exit the game with an injury. … Bruno Caboclo was unavailable to a Jordan Bell store a few hours after Houston acquired Memphis’ Brazilian shooter.

Lakers: Davis went into the locker room just before half-time. He sprained his right index finger, but returned with a wrap on his hand to start the second half. … LA did not trade near the deadline for the first time since 2016. … James had fans with a double pump and two-hand reverse dunk on his feet when he got out alone in the third quarter.

COLLISON’S VIEW

The Lakers kept to the trading deadline and preferred to stick to the list, which took almost five months to build the chemistry needed to publish the best results of the Western Conference.

However, it cannot be ruled out that they will be added to the squad: Darren Collison watched the game in the second half next to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The UCLA American from Rancho Cucamonga is said to have seen an NBA return in June after his 10-year career.

“I’m never one to talk about fantasy basketball,” said James when asked about Collison’s possible fit in LA. “Lets see what happens.”

RUSS MILESTONE

Westbrook scored his 20,000th career point while playing in his hometown. He joined James and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

“It’s a blessing,” said Westbrook. “I’m grateful to be healthy. I’m grateful to have so many great teammates.”

LET’S BECOME SMALL

Houston gave up the great Clint Capela to take over Covington and left the club with an unusually small squad, even by Rockets standards. They still have Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein in the squad, but they also don’t have time at the Staples Center, while D’Antoni has only nine players.

Danuel House Jr., listed on 6-foot-6, was the starter of the Rockets. P. J. Tucker, 6-foot-5, took the nominal center and tried to guard the tall men of the Lakers, but was immediately in dire trouble.

The Lakers adapted their own lineups, with Howard and McGee playing only 20 minutes together.

NEXT

Rockets: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday nights.

Lakers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening.

