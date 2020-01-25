advertisement

Dry Skin Solutions for Jody Robbins Column January 2020

My winter beauty routine consisted of exchanging my daytime moisturizer for a heavier night cream. And it seemed to be enough – until it hit middle age. Now, if I don’t moisturize, throw a basic layer of face oil or serum under my moisturizer and gently cleanse (to allow those serums to penetrate better), I become a dandruff face.

If, like me, you are suffering from dry, irritated skin, you may wonder if it is even possible to have a light complexion in the winter – in a climate as severe as Alberta. Fortunately, two solutions have recently emerged that aim to soothe sensitive skin at this time of year.

In the search for a strong facial serum that would stand up to our extreme weather, I came across Infusion Serum from IV Skincare, a Calgary company founded by the mother of three Sanja Serwa. This natural serum is made in Alberta and is specifically formulated to address the skin needs of those suffering through severe winters.

Made with Canadian ingredients, Infusion Serum is a mild but moisturizing product, consisting of Vitamin C rich oil, blueberry and strawberry, in addition to Chia seed oil (a powerful antioxidant), and cures Buckthorn Seafood .

“Our skin suffers so much during the winter,” Serwa laments. “We need more than one moisturizer, but the oils can sit on top of the face and not penetrate completely. This is a mid-product, it is heavy enough to provide deep moisture entering the pores to fed them. “

Vitamin C serums are usually retailed for over $ 100 an ounce, but vegan and cruelty-free infusion serum retails for $ 65, offering a luxurious feel without the price tag – just the thing for eco-conscious individuals worried about what they are putting together the largest organ of the body.

Fruity and sweet like a candy necklace, Infusion Serum smells just as beautiful as it feels going on. But you will want to be careful. Some points are all you need, as they spread easily.

Use the Serum for infusion at night instead of your usual nighttime moisturizer or under moisturizer when immersed in a polar vortex. Moreover, you can mix it into your moisturizer during the day or use it on the rest of your body or hair. It is good for all skin types, including sensitive and acne prone skin.

After two months of using Infusion Serum, my skin certainly looks better hydrated. I may not always wake up looking for more refreshing after his marketing claims suggested I would, but my skin is in much better shape than it was this time last year.

Another way to combat winter’s rage is with a technical treat loved by celebrities, including Oprah and Michelle Obama. Max + is a non-invasive, LED device known for its skin-transformation capabilities.

All cells need light energy, and Max + delivers it in a way similar to how plants photosynthesize light from the sun. Its light UV rays stimulate the body’s natural process to build new proteins and regenerate cells.

The device passes through the spectrum of visible light and each wavelength emits a certain frequency that penetrates a particular level in the skin, increasing circulation, promoting collagen production and reducing inflammation, all from the inside.

“The process regulates cell activity using light sources without thermal effect,” says Jennifer Brodeur, creator of Max +.

For those of us who suffer from damaged skin, this means that once you have regenerated Max + treatment and cells, your skin begins to heal itself – whether it is destroying acne bacteria or creating moisture.

“As the skin finds homeostasis, all skin functions have improved. We can work on dry skin, damp skin, etc …” avows Brodeur.

You will only find this painless, unattractive treatment in Calgary at Kolor Twist Hair and Skincare Company. A component of their breakout face (which can also include nimble sticks, microdermabrasion or even a mild chemical peel), every custom face includes exfoliation, a luxurious mask, plus Max + treatment. Trusted faces start at $ 225.

“I’m not removing the skin, but gently doing it to where it wants to go. It’s that constant attention through the face and the good home products that get the skin where we want it,” says Krista Leil, an esthetician and owner of Kolor. Twist.

You will probably notice an improvement in your skin only after one treatment (done), but for maximum results, four to six treatments are recommended.

Follow Jody’s health and wellness adventures on her Luggage Travel blog or on Instagram @TravelswB luggage.

