A Robbie Kruse master class gave Melbourne Victory two more wins in the A-League. The Socceroo led to a 4-0 win against Newcastle Jets in AAMI Park.

Kruse scored the first goal in the ninth minute, birthday boy Migjen Basha scored in the 61st minute, and Andrew Nabbout drove home three minutes later, with Kruse having one hand in each goal.

media_cameraRobbie Kruse from Melbourne Victory meets Glen Moss and Lachlan Jackson from Newcastle Jets. Image: AAP Image / George Salpigtidis

Matt Millar made a miserable trip to Melbourne on Sunday with an own goal in the 85th minute.

After Tim Hoogland was injured and Ola Toivonen banned, Jakob Poulsen and Kristijan Dobras made up for midfield, while Elvis Kamsoba supported Nabbout and Kruse.

Leigh Broxham made another tactical change to central defense for the win. The Jets retired to the squad that played against Brisbane Roar, but Victory dominated from the start when Broxham and Kruse missed their first chances before the pair scored the first goal.

media_cameraLeigh Broxham of Melbourne Victory (right) heads up the ball. Image: Jonathan DiMaggio / Getty Images

Broxham handed a long ball to Kruse, who controlled the ball with his head before hitting Glen Moss’s legs. Newcastle were largely superior and chances were slim – although Dimi Petratos’ hard low shot forced a sharp shot from Lawrence Thomas in the 52nd minute.

Nabbout could have made it 2-0 when Kruse shot the ball over the goal in the 57th minute, but the former jet failed with his header on goal. The missed shot would not prove costly since Basha scored four minutes later. Adama Traore found Kruse on the left, who shot in and parried Moss. The goalkeeper could only parry the ball to Basha, allowing the Albanian to celebrate his 33rd birthday in style.

media_cameraAndrew Nabbout from Melbourne Victory celebrates his goal. Image: AAP Image / George Salpigtidis

Three minutes later, Poulsen released Kruse on the right and the winger cut back the ball for Nabbout, who made a touch and then shot the ball past Moss to secure the points.

Salt was rubbed into the wounds of the jets in the last few minutes when Millar transformed Anthony Lesiotis’ cross into his own network.

The win is now seventh in the goal difference behind Adelaide, while the jets remain at the end of the table.

In the meantime, Hoogland is expected to fail up to a month after the knee surgery scheduled for Monday.

media_cameraRobbie Kruse of Melbourne Victory is challenged by Lachlan Jackson of Newcastle Jets. Image: AAP Image / George Salpigtidis

SCORECARD

MELBOURNE SIEG 4 (Kruse 9, Basha 61, Nabbout 64, Miller OG 86)

NEWCASTLE JETS 0

Crowd: 14,582 in AAMI Park

Victory (4-2-3-1): Thomas; Lesiotis, Donachie, Broxham, Traore; Basha (Barnett 74), Poulsen; Nabbout (Hope 80), Dobras (Athiu 62), Kamsoba; Kruse.

Nozzles (4-2-3-1): moss; Miller, Jackson, Topor-Stanley, Burns (Koutroumbis 46 (Ridenton 87); Ugarkovic, Kantarovski; Hoffman, Petratos, Langlois; Thurgate (Sheppard 62).

Referee: Daniel Elder

Red cards: zero

David Davutovic’s Man of the Game

ROBBIE KRUSE (SIEG)

Marco Kurz’s decision to replace him with the suspended Ola Toivonen paid off. Kruse caused chaos when his move scored the decisive goal and assisted twice.

,

