A man suffered cuts to the face and hands after being chased and attacked by three youths armed with a knife.

The attackers, who were wearing hoods, kicked and kicked the 35-year-old man in a field in Countesthorpe before taking his wallet.

At least some of his knife wounds were sustained as he raised his arms to protect himself, said Leicestershire police.

Police called witnesses to the attack, which occurred near Jubilee Way between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday last week.

The man was walking alone when he realized that someone was walking behind.

As he crossed an enclosed area, he was confronted by the three masked men.

One of them demanded the victim’s property before he managed to escape.

In a statement, the force said: “The victim was chased in a wooded area near Hospital Lane where he was kicked and beaten several times.

“The victim was attacked with a knife and suffered several superficial cuts to the face, body and hands while trying to defend himself during the attack.

“The victim managed to hit one of the suspects during the incident, so it is possible that he may have ended up with a facial injury.”

The three men, believed to be between 16 and 21 years of age, fled with the man’s wallet, later found.

Two of the men are thin, one about 6 feet and the other about 5 feet 8 inches.

The man the victim managed to hit is chubby and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

PC Glenn Spencer said: “The area is often used by dog ​​walkers, so there is a good chance that someone who may have been in the area either witnessed this incident or saw these suspects in the area. region before or after.

“Anyone who may have information about those responsible is asked to contact the police.”

Contact Pc Spencer at 101.

